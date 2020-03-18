Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) shares are -29.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.21% or $1.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.92% and -30.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Dougherty & Company recommended the RCM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dougherty & Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 14, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the RCM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.10. The forecasts give the R1 RCM Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.12% or 38.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -75.00% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.46, up 14.80% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 38,561 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,124. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,871 and 400 in purchases and sales respectively.

ZIMMERLI ALBERT RENE, a Director at the company, bought 9,871 shares worth $99195.0 at $10.05 per share on Mar 11. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 5,000 RCM shares valued at $45600.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $9.12 per share.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), on the other hand, is trading around $31.66 with a market cap of $11.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3594.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $109.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 282.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yandex N.V. having a total of 513 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 16.58 million shares worth more than $721.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 16.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $716.11 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.