Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Vs. CenturyLink Inc. (CTL): Which Is Riskier?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) shares are -53.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.62% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.11% and -50.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the EPD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the EPD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.92. The forecasts give the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.86% or 27.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.40% in the current quarter to $0.53, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.2, up 4.30% from $2.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 179 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,366,014 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 382,398. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,400,606 and 285,831 in purchases and sales respectively.

BACHMANN RICHARD H, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $64599.0 at $12.92 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 EPD shares valued at $667020.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $13.34 per share. TEAGUE AJ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought 8,000 shares at $13.42 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $107350.0 while WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN, (Director) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 16 for $702850.0 with each share fetching $14.06.

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), on the other hand, is trading around $10.86 with a market cap of $13.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at CenturyLink Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 1,809,057 shares. Insider sales totaled 542,733 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.65M shares after the latest sales, with 26.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.10% with a share float percentage of 1.08B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CenturyLink Inc. having a total of 970 institutions that hold shares in the company.