Exploring Strategic Opportunities: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are -65.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.62% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.95% and -65.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the AMC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.29. The forecasts give the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.6% or -24.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -750.00% in the current quarter to -$0.76, up from the -$1.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.97, down -2.60% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 406,771 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,507. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 400,010 and 66,507 in purchases and sales respectively.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), on the other hand, is trading around $60.79 with a market cap of $24.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Paychex Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 516,438 shares. Insider sales totaled 518,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.59M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.00% with a share float percentage of 319.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paychex Inc. having a total of 1,526 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.68 million shares worth more than $3.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 27.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.3 billion and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.