Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), WW International Inc. (WW)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) shares are -8.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.43% or $10.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.67% and -4.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 22, 2019, Robert W. Baird recommended the KEYS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Susquehanna had Initiated the stock as a Positive on October 18, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the KEYS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $94.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $119.92. The forecasts give the Keysight Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $104.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.55% or 9.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.80% in the current quarter to $1.35, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.36, up 7.10% from $4.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.29 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 530,960 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 474,333. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 25,647 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dougherty Neil, a SVP and CFO at the company, sold 23,254 shares worth $2.4 million at $103.19 per share on Dec 20. The SVP had earlier sold another 2,393 KEYS shares valued at $246766.0 on Dec 23. The shares were sold at $103.12 per share. Gooi Soon Chai (SVP) sold 20,000 shares at $107.95 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $2.16 million while Alexander Jay, (SVP) sold 15,000 shares on Dec 12 for $1.59 million with each share fetching $106.00.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), on the other hand, is trading around $12.28 with a market cap of $1.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at WW International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 77,800 shares. Insider sales totaled 53,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.17M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 45.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WW International Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company.