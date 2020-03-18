Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)

Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are -10.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.45% or $2.31 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.47% and -17.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 19, 2019, SVB Leerink recommended the LVGO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on August 28, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the LVGO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.71. The forecasts give the Livongo Health Inc. stock a price target range of $46.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.13% or 15.81%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.19, up 67.50% from -$0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 73,562,245 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,804,283. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,857 and 83,300 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAPIRO LEE, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 27,500 shares worth $760732.0 at $27.66 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 24,857 LVGO shares valued at $686890.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $27.63 per share.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC), on the other hand, is trading around $25.70 with a market cap of $2.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 97,839 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,647 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.29M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 101.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Realty Capital Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.