Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Lyft Inc. (LYFT), PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are -56.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.41% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.27% and -58.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the LYFT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Needham had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LYFT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 24 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.40. The forecasts give the Lyft Inc. stock a price target range of $96.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.56% or 46.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.80% in the current quarter to -$0.47, up from the -$48.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.65, up 27.20% from -$11.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.96 and -$0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 87 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 189,811,521 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 103,425,218. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 128,682 and 2,444,596 in purchases and sales respectively.

Roberts Brian Keith, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 22,500 shares worth $1.02 million at $45.25 per share on Feb 20. The EVP and Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 15,000 LYFT shares valued at $609518.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $40.63 per share. Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) sold 559 shares at $46.02 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $25726.0 while Wilderotter Mary Agnes, (Director) sold 1,663 shares on Feb 10 for $87285.0 with each share fetching $52.49.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), on the other hand, is trading around $97.87 with a market cap of $123.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $130.49 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at PayPal Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 1,339,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,057,491 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.52M shares after the latest sales, with 182.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 1.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings Inc. having a total of 2,424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.26 million shares worth more than $10.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 74.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.01 billion and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.