Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) shares are -71.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.45% or -$0.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.84% and -62.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MGY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.67, up 7.20% from $1.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,293,343 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,443,864. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 466,176 and 60,514 in purchases and sales respectively.

Busch Angela M, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $35625.0 at $7.13 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 7,500 MGY shares valued at $48248.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $6.43 per share. Busch Angela M (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $7.15 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $71500.0 while LARSON JAMES R, (Director) bought 650 shares on Feb 26 for $5031.0 with each share fetching $7.74.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), on the other hand, is trading around $6.97 with a market cap of $1.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Element Solutions Inc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 9,755,007 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,861,823 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 72.37M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 222.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Element Solutions Inc having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.78 million shares worth more than $289.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 17.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.1 million and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.