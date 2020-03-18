Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Seagate Technology plc (STX), Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) shares are -24.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.20% or $4.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.74% and -16.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Summit Insights recommended the STX stock is a Sell, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the STX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.41. The forecasts give the Seagate Technology plc stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.5% or -12.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $0.84, down from the $1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.78, down -7.40% from $5.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $1.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 968,327 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,247,734. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,109 and 47,797 in purchases and sales respectively.

LUCZO STEPHEN J, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $255200.0 at $51.04 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 STX shares valued at $235000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Teh Ban Seng (SVP, Sales) sold 497 shares at $55.96 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $27812.0 while LUCZO STEPHEN J, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Feb 12 for $279800.0 with each share fetching $55.96.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), on the other hand, is trading around $12.15 with a market cap of $1.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Avis Budget Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 519,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,928 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 63.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 73.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 16.19 million shares worth more than $521.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 21.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.11 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.