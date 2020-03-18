Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) shares are -45.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.93% or $4.27 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.39% and -45.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, UBS recommended the SWK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 19, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SWK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $90.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $180.33. The forecasts give the Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock a price target range of $205.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $116.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.65% or 21.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $1.25, down from the $1.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.81, up 2.50% from $8.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.71 and $2.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 326,231 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 383,922. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 115,919 and 93,386 in purchases and sales respectively.

VOELKER JOSEPH R, a SVP, Chief HR Officer at the company, sold 1,362 shares worth $220903.0 at $162.19 per share on Feb 03. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 62,261 SWK shares valued at $10.33 million on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $165.98 per share. VOELKER JOSEPH R (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 26,250 shares at $162.15 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $4.26 million while Raff Robert H Jr, (President, Stanley Security) sold 990 shares on Dec 23 for $164498.0 with each share fetching $166.16.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), on the other hand, is trading around $52.66 with a market cap of $18.89B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $82.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Fortive Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 420,717 shares. Insider sales totaled 318,014 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 40.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.50% with a share float percentage of 295.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortive Corporation having a total of 1,089 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $3.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 billion and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.