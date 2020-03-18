Exploring Strategic Opportunities: The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) shares are -14.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.24% or $1.92 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.08% and -21.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, UBS recommended the KO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $47.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.45. The forecasts give the The Coca-Cola Company stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.52% or 21.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.47, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.25, up 4.40% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,079,002 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,593,271. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,176,646 and 685,267 in purchases and sales respectively.

Quincey James, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 169,538 shares worth $10.01 million at $59.05 per share on Feb 25. The Principal Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 21,926 KO shares valued at $1.27 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $57.84 per share. Quincey James (Chairman and CEO) sold 66,673 shares at $59.08 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $3.94 million while QUAN NANCY, (Senior Vice President) sold 12,546 shares on Feb 14 for $752760.0 with each share fetching $60.00.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), on the other hand, is trading around $74.52 with a market cap of $101.20B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.04 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Gilead Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 268,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 179,974 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.77M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.60% with a share float percentage of 1.26B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gilead Sciences Inc. having a total of 2,159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 106.47 million shares worth more than $6.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 103.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.74 billion and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.