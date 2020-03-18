Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) shares are -21.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.73% or $1.58 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.95% and -19.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 13, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the WDR stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on October 22, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.90 to suggest that the WDR stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.14. The forecasts give the Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.0% or -74.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.40% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.45, down -4.70% from $1.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 874,197 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,379. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 721,129 and 117,223 in purchases and sales respectively.

LOGUE DENNIS E, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $83600.0 at $16.72 per share on Mar 22. The Director had earlier sold another 9,500 WDR shares valued at $166090.0 on Nov 05. The shares were sold at $17.48 per share.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET), on the other hand, is trading around $18.69 with a market cap of $6.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Cloudflare Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,334 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.73M shares after the latest sales, with 177.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 81.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.72 million shares worth more than $370.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 22.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenspring Associates, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.39 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.