Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) shares are -4.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.88% or $5.58 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.23% and -16.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the WCN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the WCN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $112.07. The forecasts give the Waste Connections Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $94.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.74% or 7.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.30% in the current quarter to $0.65, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.92, up 7.70% from $2.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 227,482 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,738. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 226,851 and 107,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shea Patrick James, a Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec at the company, sold 9,000 shares worth $882039.0 at $98.00 per share on Mar 02. The Executive VP Engineering had earlier sold another 3,000 WCN shares valued at $297840.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $99.28 per share. HARLAN MICHAEL W (Director) sold 10,600 shares at $97.26 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $1.03 million while HANSEN ERIC, (Senior Vice President and CIO) sold 5,000 shares on Feb 18 for $521380.0 with each share fetching $104.28.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), on the other hand, is trading around $4.44 with a market cap of $703.03M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$10.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Fluor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 264,701 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,347 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 28.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 131.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluor Corporation having a total of 490 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.42 million shares worth more than $272.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.53 million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.