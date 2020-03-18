FedEx Corporation (FDX) And Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Among Headliners

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are -37.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.94% or $4.47 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.31% and -40.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, UBS recommended the FDX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $94.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.60. The forecasts give the FedEx Corporation stock a price target range of $188.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.49% or 12.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $3.21, down from the $5.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.34, down -1.40% from $15.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.71 and $3.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 438,061 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 235,677. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

EDWARDSON JOHN A, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $782500.0 at $156.50 per share on Nov 01. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 FDX shares valued at $1.48 million on Dec 20. The shares were bought at $148.22 per share. EDWARDSON JOHN A (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $151.75 per share on Oct 31 for a total of $758750.0 while MARTIN R BRAD, (Director) bought 750 shares on Sep 27 for $108750.0 with each share fetching $145.00.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), on the other hand, is trading around $4.35 with a market cap of $466.71M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Peabody Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 434,247 shares. Insider sales totaled 37,355 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.12M shares after the latest sales, with -8,605.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.50% with a share float percentage of 95.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corporation having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elliott Management Corporation with over 28.92 million shares worth more than $263.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Elliott Management Corporation held 29.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.0 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.