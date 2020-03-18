Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Vs. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG): Which Is Riskier?

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are -43.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 55.21% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 43.30% and 1.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2012, Wunderlich recommended the GLBS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wunderlich had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 14, 2014. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.00. The forecasts give the Globus Maritime Limited stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $200.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.72% or 99.72%.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG), on the other hand, is trading around $82.62 with a market cap of $21.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $136.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at PPG Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 109,575 shares. Insider sales totaled 74,482 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 598.82k shares after the latest sales, with 10.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 235.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPG Industries Inc. having a total of 1,240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 22.25 million shares worth more than $2.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 billion and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.