Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Altria Group Inc. (MO), JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) shares are -20.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.26% or $1.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.46% and -11.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.68. The forecasts give the Altria Group Inc. stock a price target range of $68.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.4% or 11.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.98, up from the $0.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.42, up 2.20% from $4.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.11 and $1.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 279,966 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 87,106. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 243,171 and 76,511 in purchases and sales respectively.

Begley Jody L, a SVP, Tobacco Products at the company, sold 3,250 shares worth $173492.0 at $53.38 per share on May 02. The VP, Corp.Secy. & Assoc. GC had earlier sold another 2,000 MO shares valued at $104969.0 on May 22. The shares were sold at $52.48 per share.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), on the other hand, is trading around $9.52 with a market cap of $3.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at JetBlue Airways Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 189,028 shares. Insider sales totaled 99,390 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.61M shares after the latest sales, with 6.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 279.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JetBlue Airways Corporation having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.54 million shares worth more than $534.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477.65 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.