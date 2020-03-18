Companies

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About BEST Inc. (BEST), Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

By Richard Addington

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) shares are -3.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.30% or $0.71 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.15% and -1.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the BEST stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BEST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.54. The forecasts give the BEST Inc. stock a price target range of $55.88 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.24. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.43% or 80.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -52.60% in the current quarter to -$0.25, down from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.27, up 21.20% from -$0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.79 for the next year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), on the other hand, is trading around $10.23 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Heron Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 33,714 shares. Insider sales totaled 30,584 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.49k shares after the latest sales, with -109.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 90.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heron Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company.

