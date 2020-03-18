Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), Sprint Corporation (S)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares are -50.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.85% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.00% and -47.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the FCX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on January 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.17. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.27.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.32, up 3.70% from $0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,413,038 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 329,985. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 941,593 and 174,985 in purchases and sales respectively.

ADKERSON RICHARD C, a Vice Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 250,000 shares worth $2.51 million at $10.02 per share on Mar 05. The EVP and CFO had earlier bought another 85,000 FCX shares valued at $852601.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $10.03 per share. STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought 45,000 shares at $11.19 per share on Jan 28 for a total of $503550.0 while QUIRK KATHLEEN L, (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) bought 50,000 shares on Jun 07 for $524340.0 with each share fetching $10.49.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), on the other hand, is trading around $7.91 with a market cap of $37.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.28 and spell out a less modest performance – a -8.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Sprint Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 485,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.77M shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.40% with a share float percentage of 653.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprint Corporation having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 100.11 million shares worth more than $521.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 90.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $469.18 million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.