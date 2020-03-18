Heat Check: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Vs. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares are -84.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.71% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -84.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.38% and -83.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the HLX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 17, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the HLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.11. The forecasts give the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.67% or 63.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.3, up 1.00% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,240,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 531,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,094,072 and 261,537 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sparks Scott Andrew, a EVP and COO at the company, sold 11,740 shares worth $110004.0 at $9.37 per share on Dec 13. The PRESIDENT & CEO had earlier bought another 210,000 HLX shares valued at $375900.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $1.79 per share. LOVOI JOHN (Director) sold 15,000 shares at $8.98 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $134700.0 while KRATZ OWEN E, (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 110,000 shares on Sep 19 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $9.61.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.74 with a market cap of $136.66M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 9,619,005 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,983,475 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.5M shares after the latest sales, with 218.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 68.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company.