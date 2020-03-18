Heat Check: NCR Corporation (NCR) Vs. CubeSmart (CUBE)

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares are -65.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.39% or -$0.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -44.18% and -62.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 18, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the NCR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Initiated the stock as a Accumulate on December 23, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $12.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.57. The forecasts give the NCR Corporation stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.71% or 59.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.79, up 0.10% from $2.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,137,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,745,466. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 746,589 and 350,252 in purchases and sales respectively.

D’ANGELO FRANK G., a EVP and President, NCR Banking at the company, bought 14,500 shares worth $255635.0 at $17.63 per share on Mar 13. The EVP and CFO had earlier bought another 5,700 NCR shares valued at $98610.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $17.30 per share. MARTIRE FRANK R (Exec. Chairman of the Board) bought 45,000 shares at $17.84 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $802800.0 while SULLIVAN OWEN J, (Chief Operating Officer) bought 30,000 shares on Mar 13 for $531300.0 with each share fetching $17.71.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), on the other hand, is trading around $23.99 with a market cap of $5.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at CubeSmart over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 116,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,842 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 292.31k shares after the latest sales, with 66.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.36% with a share float percentage of 192.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CubeSmart having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.19 million shares worth more than $887.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 19.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $615.33 million and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.