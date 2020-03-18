Heat Check: Newmont Corporation (NEM) Vs. ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) shares are 5.41% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.45% or $5.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 10.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.33% and 3.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, UBS recommended the NEM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on February 24, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NEM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.65. The forecasts give the Newmont Corporation stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.03% or -1.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $0.48, up from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.01, up 15.80% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 112 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 488,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 426,097. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 329,802 and 195,023 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gottesfeld Stephen P, a EVP and Chief S&EA Officer at the company, sold 3,500 shares worth $166110.0 at $47.46 per share on Mar 11. The EVP, Strategic Development had earlier sold another 3,500 NEM shares valued at $167934.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $47.98 per share. Kitlen John (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,500 shares at $50.00 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $75000.0 while Palmer Thomas Ronald, (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares on Mar 02 for $182800.0 with each share fetching $45.70.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), on the other hand, is trading around $5.04 with a market cap of $24.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 3.51B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ING Groep N.V. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 49.91 million shares worth more than $601.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 25.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the investment firm holding over 19.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.26 million and represent 9.80% of shares outstanding.