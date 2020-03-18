Heat Check: Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Vs. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares are -58.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.53% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.25% and -54.65% over the month.

On October 29, 2019, Nomura recommended the TTM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.50. The forecasts give the Tata Motors Limited stock a price target range of $19.98 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.05. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.42% or -5.15%.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD), on the other hand, is trading around $61.77 with a market cap of $11.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 274,389 shares. Insider sales totaled 232,464 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 168.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expeditors International of Washington Inc. having a total of 825 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.19 million shares worth more than $1.61 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP, with the investment firm holding over 15.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.