Heat Check: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares are -25.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.66% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.66% and -39.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the TEVA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Edward Jones had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 24, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TEVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.13% or -4.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.58, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.47, down -0.10% from $2.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.54 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Grady Brendan P., a EVP, North America Commercial at the company, sold 463 shares worth $5262.0 at $11.37 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 4,807 TEVA shares valued at $53980.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $11.23 per share. Nazzi Gianfranco (EVP, International Markets) sold 548 shares at $11.77 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $6448.0 while Daniell Richard, (Exec. VP, European Commercial) sold 991 shares on Mar 03 for $11660.0 with each share fetching $11.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), on the other hand, is trading around $54.09 with a market cap of $130.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 199 times at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 108 times and accounting for 1,069,177 shares. Insider sales totaled 736,998 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 91 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.23M shares after the latest sales, with 67.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.90% with a share float percentage of 2.26B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company having a total of 2,792 institutions that hold shares in the company.