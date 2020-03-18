Heat Check: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Vs. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are -3.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.34% or $10.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.71% and -13.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the VRTX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the VRTX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $210.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $267.43. The forecasts give the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock a price target range of $300.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $224.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.85% or 6.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.50% in the current quarter to $1.79, up from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.69, up 32.70% from $5.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.6 and $2.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 132 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 413 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,243,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,255,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 494,220 and 497,858 in purchases and sales respectively.

Arbuckle Stuart A, a EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at the company, sold 3,634 shares worth $849418.0 at $233.74 per share on Feb 25. The EVP, Global Research and CSO had earlier sold another 3,028 VRTX shares valued at $706776.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $233.41 per share. Kewalramani Reshma (EVP and CMO) sold 3,634 shares at $233.45 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $848371.0 while LEIDEN JEFFREY M, (CEO & President) sold 10,550 shares on Feb 25 for $2.46 million with each share fetching $233.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX), on the other hand, is trading around $20.61 with a market cap of $3.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $46.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 441,564 shares. Insider sales totaled 405,755 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.81M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 131.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skechers U.S.A. Inc. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.09 million shares worth more than $867.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $524.43 million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.