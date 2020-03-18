Heat Check: Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Vs. Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares are -11.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.24% or $0.54 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.94% and -14.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 14, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the AUY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Sector Perform on December 05, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the AUY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.86. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.33.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.05, up 0.20% from $0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.14 for the next year.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), on the other hand, is trading around $24.48 with a market cap of $22.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Twitter Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 733,629 shares. Insider sales totaled 785,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -48.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.92M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.30% with a share float percentage of 754.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter Inc. having a total of 1,064 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.09 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 51.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 billion and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.