Here are the top Institutional holders of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 8.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.36 and a high of $147.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $129.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.82% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.76% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -26.73% lower than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.20, the stock is 5.10% and 3.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.6 million and changing 10.68% at the moment leaves the stock 19.24% off its SMA200. LLY registered 14.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.23.

The stock witnessed a 1.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.83%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 33625 employees, a market worth around $152.17B and $22.32B in sales. and $22.32B in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.63. Profit margin for the company is 37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.28% and -3.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $5.43B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

2,134 institutions hold shares in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 79.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 954.43M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 79.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 114.56 million shares valued at $15.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the LLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 70.92 million shares valued at $9.32 billion to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 60.88 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $8.0 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 44.35 million with a market value of $5.83 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neill Myles, the company’s SVP & Pres., Mfg. Operations. SEC filings show that O’Neill Myles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $140.15 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8469.0 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Zakrowski Donald A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $128.00 per share for $473600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4740.0 shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $146.61 for $29.32 million. The insider now directly holds 113,520,304 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.42% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.61% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.