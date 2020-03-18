Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is -45.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is -57.60% and -56.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.08 million and changing -23.16% at the moment leaves the stock -45.57% off its SMA200. BE registered -68.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.46.

The stock witnessed a -61.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.82%, and is -54.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.03% over the week and 16.00% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 1524 employees, a market worth around $567.57M and $881.60M in sales. and $881.60M in sales Profit margin for the company is -31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.21% and -73.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.90%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $153.06M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), with 7.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.11% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.11M, and float is at 70.77M with Short Float at 24.39%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 8.92 million shares valued at $66.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.79% of the BE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.69 million shares valued at $35.01 million to account for 6.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.72 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $27.81 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $24.27 million.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venkataraman Swaminathan, the company’s EVP of Engineering and CTO. SEC filings show that Venkataraman Swaminathan sold 7,106 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $13.17 per share for a total of $93609.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236067.0 shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that PILLAI HARI (EVP of CIG) sold a total of 10,383 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $14.50 per share for $150554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2210.0 shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Venkataraman Swaminathan (EVP of Engineering and CTO) disposed off 6,156 shares at an average price of $11.46 for $70550.0. The insider now directly holds 243,173 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).