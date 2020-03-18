Here is a breakdown of the MPLX LP (MPLX) stock performance

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is -62.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $34.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPLX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.15% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 40.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.47, the stock is -50.12% and -57.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.77 million and changing -15.82% at the moment leaves the stock -64.39% off its SMA200. MPLX registered -71.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.49.

The stock witnessed a -60.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.72%, and is -43.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.72% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $11.66B and $9.04B in sales. and $9.04B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 3.71. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.87% and -72.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

MPLX LP (MPLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MPLX LP (MPLX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MPLX LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $2.27B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.00% in year-over-year returns.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in MPLX LP (MPLX), with 667.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.11% while institutional investors hold 83.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 386.82M with Short Float at 5.26%. Institutions hold 30.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 42.04 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.97% of the MPLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 31.1 million shares valued at $791.8 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC which holds 27.65 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $704.08 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 26.24 million with a market value of $668.02 million.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at MPLX LP (MPLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peiffer Garry L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peiffer Garry L. bought 18,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $27.30 per share for a total of $513259.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68497.0 shares.

MPLX LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Heminger Gary R. (Chairman, CEO) bought a total of 12,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $27.42 per share for $345499.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3677.0 shares of the MPLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Heminger Gary R. (Chairman, CEO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $27.09 for $812580.0. The insider now directly holds 125,780 shares of MPLX LP (MPLX).

MPLX LP (MPLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -40.13% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -67.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.23% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.73.