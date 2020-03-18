Here is a breakdown of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) stock performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -76.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $16.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -211.25% lower than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is -49.96% and -65.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.0 million and changing 9.21% at the moment leaves the stock -72.62% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -82.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.05.

The stock witnessed a -66.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.22%, and is 8.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.93% over the week and 15.96% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $476.16M and $2.47B in sales. and $2.47B in sales Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.33% and -84.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $450.33M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.00% in year-over-year returns.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.54% while institutional investors hold 108.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.23M, and float is at 187.51M with Short Float at 8.10%. Institutions hold 105.40% of the Float.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Judah Janeen S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Judah Janeen S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.12 per share for a total of $53000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68689.0 shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hendricks William Andrew JR (President & CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.04 per share for $102165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, HUFF CURTIS W (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $144088.0. The insider now directly holds 289,483 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is -86.06% lower over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -84.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.