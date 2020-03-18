Here is a breakdown of the Welltower Inc. (WELL) stock performance

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -52.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $93.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.76% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.71% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.63, the stock is -46.99% and -51.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.99 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -54.21% off its SMA200. WELL registered -49.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -55.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.15.

The stock witnessed a -56.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.90%, and is -40.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.58% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $19.49B and $5.12B in sales. and $5.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 32.22 and Fwd P/E is 20.96. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.66% and -58.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

1,174 institutions hold shares in Welltower Inc. (WELL), with 623.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 92.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 504.45M, and float is at 409.71M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 92.69% of the Float.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 29 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -70.95% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -16.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.87% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.8.