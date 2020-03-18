Institutional Interest Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 138.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $17.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -58.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.50, the stock is -5.00% and 22.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.58 million and changing 37.48% at the moment leaves the stock 66.95% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -8.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.71.

The stock witnessed a 23.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.73%, and is -10.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.95% over the week and 18.62% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $345.23M and $16.00M in sales. and $16.00M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 168.36% and -46.36% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78 with sales reaching $2.09M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.50% in year-over-year returns.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Novavax Inc. (NVAX), with 210.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 13.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.34M, and float is at 31.92M with Short Float at 16.09%. Institutions hold 13.26% of the Float.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glenn Gregory M, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Glenn Gregory M bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $4825.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1373.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR (Director) sold a total of 3,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $3.82 per share for $15015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9951.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Herrmann John A III (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 3,643 shares at an average price of $7.07 for $25757.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).