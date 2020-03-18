Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) Vs. IAA Inc. (IAA): Updated Outlook

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) shares are -62.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.53% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -59.91% and -67.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the XENT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the XENT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.00. The forecasts give the Intersect ENT Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.5% or 58.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.44, down from the -$0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.68, up 7.90% from -$1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 678,327 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 192,055. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,780 and 23,825 in purchases and sales respectively.

MEIER RICHARD A, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $125463.0 at $12.55 per share on Mar 16. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 XENT shares valued at $38997.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $7.80 per share. Binney Robert H Jr (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 25,584 shares at $21.54 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $551069.0 while Stimson Susan P, (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 350 shares on Jun 13 for $8750.0 with each share fetching $25.00.

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA), on the other hand, is trading around $28.94 with a market cap of $4.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 133.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAA Inc. having a total of 485 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.34 million shares worth more than $580.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.89 million and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.