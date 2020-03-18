Investing action plan for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) And Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares are -52.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.88% or -$1.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.61% and -51.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Raymond James recommended the CHNG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 10, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the CHNG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.13. The forecasts give the Change Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.64% or 54.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), on the other hand, is trading around $430.20 with a market cap of $89.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $503.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 110 times at Tesla Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 96,447 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,077 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 58 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 37.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.20% with a share float percentage of 146.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla Inc. having a total of 1,189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.83 million shares worth more than $5.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 10.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.47 billion and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.