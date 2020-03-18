Investing action plan for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) And Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) shares are -26.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.98% or $2.28 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.28% and -23.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the OMC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, CFRA had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $59.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.67. The forecasts give the Omnicom Group Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.88% or 8.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $1.23, up from the $1.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.31, up 1.10% from $6.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.59 and $1.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 178,974 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 153,896. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,400 and 540 in purchases and sales respectively.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON, a Director at the company, sold 463 shares worth $35716.0 at $77.14 per share on Oct 29. The Director had earlier sold another 540 OMC shares valued at $42115.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $77.99 per share. Castellaneta Andrew (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,000 shares at $75.78 per share on Oct 17 for a total of $227340.0 while RICE LINDA JOHNSON, (Director) sold 442 shares on Aug 29 for $33638.0 with each share fetching $76.11.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), on the other hand, is trading around $30.87 with a market cap of $1.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $19.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Alliance Data Systems Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,588,614 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,834,925 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with -70.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.00% with a share float percentage of 46.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Data Systems Corporation having a total of 691 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.92 million shares worth more than $551.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.54 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.