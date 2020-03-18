Investing action plan for Sanofi (SNY) And Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR)

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares are -13.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.03% or $2.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.52% and -12.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Goldman recommended the SNY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $43.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.88. The forecasts give the Sanofi stock a price target range of $62.57 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.3% or 2.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.20% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.49, up 6.90% from $3.35 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Sanofi, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 172,904 shares worth $48.61 million at $281.15 per share on Sep 10. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 128,914 SNY shares valued at $63.12 million on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $489.65 per share.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.25 with a market cap of $26.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$55.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Frontier Communications Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,709 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.35M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.70% with a share float percentage of 104.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Communications Corporation having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company.