Investing action plan for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) And Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares are -51.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.27% or -$0.57 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -41.72% and -45.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 07, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the TSG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on October 28, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TSG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.78. The forecasts give the The Stars Group Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.06% or 44.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.40% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, up 13.10% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.46 for the next year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.88 with a market cap of $597.34M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.80% with a share float percentage of 166.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company.