Investing action plan for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) And Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) shares are -24.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.03% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.08% and -38.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 23, 2019, Needham recommended the VG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dougherty & Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 19, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the VG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.58. The forecasts give the Vonage Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $16.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.0% or 43.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.13, up 0.40% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,855,257 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,605,737. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,362,847 and 587,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Citron Jeffrey A, a Director at the company, sold 83,334 shares worth $809173.0 at $9.71 per share on Oct 31. The Director had earlier sold another 83,332 VG shares valued at $815820.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $9.79 per share. Citron Jeffrey A (Director) sold 83,334 shares at $9.85 per share on Oct 30 for a total of $820840.0 while Citron Jeffrey A, (Director) sold 83,332 shares on Sep 11 for $1.07 million with each share fetching $12.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), on the other hand, is trading around $50.10 with a market cap of $29.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 177 times at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 69 times and accounting for 248,030 shares. Insider sales totaled 665,938 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 108 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -39.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with -16.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 547.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation having a total of 1,353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 50.88 million shares worth more than $3.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 42.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 billion and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.