Investors have great interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -6.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.16% or $27.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.48% and -18.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, William Blair recommended the COUP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $137.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $169.14. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 320.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.37, up 25.10% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 157 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 396 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,539,578 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,505,959. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 241,093 and 231,968 in purchases and sales respectively.

Winter Steven M, a Chief Revenue Officer at the company, sold 9,552 shares worth $1.1 million at $115.65 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Revenue Officer had earlier sold another 1,784 COUP shares valued at $221947.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $124.41 per share. Stansbury Henry Tayloe (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $150.10 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $750488.0 while Riggs Mark, (Chief Customer Officer) sold 929 shares on Feb 24 for $143075.0 with each share fetching $154.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), on the other hand, is trading around $26.00 with a market cap of $21.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $181.66 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.60% with a share float percentage of 348.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company.