Investors have great interest in DTE Energy Company (DTE), SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) shares are -31.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.44% or $5.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.17% and -34.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the DTE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Resumed the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 26, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DTE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $88.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $139.21. The forecasts give the DTE Energy Company stock a price target range of $155.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $116.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.98% or 23.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $2, down from the $2.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.64, up 6.80% from $6.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.92 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 300,033 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 225,650. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 230,056 and 141,765 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stiers Mark W, a Pres. & COO P&I, Pres. Trading at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.34 million at $134.00 per share on Feb 20. The Sr. Vice President and CFO had earlier sold another 1,800 DTE shares valued at $242892.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $134.94 per share. TORGOW GARY (Director) bought 1,537 shares at $129.95 per share on Sep 05 for a total of $199733.0 while Stiers Mark W, (Pres. & COO P&I, Pres. Trading) sold 10,000 shares on Aug 27 for $1.31 million with each share fetching $131.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), on the other hand, is trading around $39.31 with a market cap of $10.89B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 611,409 shares. Insider sales totaled 599,374 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.28M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.30% with a share float percentage of 224.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 655 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.29 million shares worth more than $1.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 billion and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.