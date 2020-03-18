Investors have great interest in First Solar Inc. (FSLR), Air Lease Corporation (AL)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are -42.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.28% or $0.72 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.47% and -41.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the FSLR stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 24, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the FSLR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.85. The forecasts give the First Solar Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.67% or 17.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.70% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the -$0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.26, down -7.40% from $1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 91 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 359,859 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 473,515. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 332,681 and 192,923 in purchases and sales respectively.

Widmar Mark R, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 23,358 shares worth $1.2 million at $51.21 per share on Feb 24. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 8,476 FSLR shares valued at $382432.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $45.12 per share. ANTOUN GEORGES (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 8,476 shares at $49.65 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $420854.0 while ANTOUN GEORGES, (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 8,476 shares on Dec 27 for $482973.0 with each share fetching $56.98.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.67 with a market cap of $2.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 96 times at Air Lease Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 55 times and accounting for 1,154,910 shares. Insider sales totaled 843,867 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 44.1M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 106.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Lease Corporation having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.4 million shares worth more than $446.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 7.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $367.54 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.