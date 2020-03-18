Investors have great interest in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) shares are -21.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.47% or $1.94 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.36% and -18.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2018, Barclays recommended the FULT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 17, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FULT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the Fulton Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 19.29% or 2.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.70% in the current quarter to $0.32, down from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.35, down -1.00% from $1.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 92 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,356 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 90,276. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,432 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stolzer Daniel R, a Sr Executive Vice President at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $105540.0 at $17.59 per share on Dec 13. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 FULT shares valued at $26438.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $13.22 per share. Campbell David M (Sr Executive Vice President) bought 5,900 shares at $17.23 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $101643.0 while DePorter Michael J, (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 3,000 shares on May 17 for $50730.0 with each share fetching $16.91.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), on the other hand, is trading around $39.23 with a market cap of $6.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 182 times at Ciena Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 411,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 344,387 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 166 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -150.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.25M shares after the latest sales, with 25.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 152.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ciena Corporation having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company.