Investors have great interest in Gold Fields Limited (GFI), Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares are -14.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.30% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.96% and -7.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the GFI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on June 26, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GFI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.12. The forecasts give the Gold Fields Limited stock a price target range of $8.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.44. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.65% or -3.68%.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), on the other hand, is trading around $3.28 with a market cap of $1.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Plug Power Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 1,747,086 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,108,333 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.14M shares after the latest sales, with -10.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.50% with a share float percentage of 295.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc. having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company.