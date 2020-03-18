Investors have great interest in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) shares are -11.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.90% or $0.77 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -10.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.51% and -18.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 26, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the LXP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 08, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the LXP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.42. The forecasts give the Lexington Realty Trust stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.54% or 5.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,000.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.16, down -3.10% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 777,315 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 645,473. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 633,037 and 511,941 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bonventre Joseph, a EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $186000.0 at $9.30 per share on Jun 06. The EVP had earlier sold another 28,271 LXP shares valued at $314376.0 on Nov 26. The shares were sold at $11.12 per share.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), on the other hand, is trading around $18.71 with a market cap of $980.03M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 17,750 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,682 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.21M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 41.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated having a total of 353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.92 million shares worth more than $191.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 4.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.09 million and represent 8.93% of shares outstanding.