Investors have great interest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) shares are -66.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.05% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -41.19% and -65.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Cowen recommended the MPC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MPC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.73. The forecasts give the Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.44% or 42.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 81.40% in the current quarter to $0.41, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.36, up 2.90% from $4.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and $3.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 379,009 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,903. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 337,151 and 195,234 in purchases and sales respectively.

Templin Donald C., a Pres., Refining, Mktg & Supply at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $253697.0 at $50.74 per share on May 15. The Director had earlier bought another 12,500 MPC shares valued at $601750.0 on Jun 11. The shares were bought at $48.14 per share.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM), on the other hand, is trading around $135.42 with a market cap of $133.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $208.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 738 times at salesforce.com inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 149 times and accounting for 1,298,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,883,410 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 589 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -440.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.34M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.50% with a share float percentage of 858.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with salesforce.com inc. having a total of 1,997 institutions that hold shares in the company.