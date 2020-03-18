Investors have great interest in New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), KLA Corporation (KLAC)

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares are -34.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.18% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.97% and -45.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2019, Northland Capital recommended the NBEV stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 15, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NBEV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.75. The forecasts give the New Age Beverages Corporation stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.13% or 66.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -225.00% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.28, up 10.30% from -$0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,251,109 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 443,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 463,982 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Willis Brent D, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $68250.0 at $2.73 per share on Oct 15. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 NBEV shares valued at $191930.0 on Dec 16. The shares were bought at $1.92 per share. Willis Brent D (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $3.24 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $80923.0 while Willis Brent D, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares on Aug 15 for $81803.0 with each share fetching $3.27.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), on the other hand, is trading around $149.63 with a market cap of $27.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $188.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 96 times at KLA Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 251,971 shares. Insider sales totaled 184,003 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 427.99k shares after the latest sales, with 21.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 156.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KLA Corporation having a total of 1,122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.46 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.24 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.