Investors have great interest in United States Steel Corporation (X), The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares are -51.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.89% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.71% and -36.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Goldman recommended the X stock is a Sell, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on January 30, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the X stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.38. The forecasts give the United States Steel Corporation stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.5% or -39.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 113.60% in the current quarter to $0.43, down from the $1.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.09, down -4.30% from $5.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.44 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 983,908 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 63,141. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 967,034 and 38,954 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $13130.0 at $13.13 per share on Nov 05. The Director had earlier bought another 700 X shares valued at $9434.0 on Nov 13. The shares were bought at $13.48 per share. Girsky Stephen J (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $14.50 per share on May 20 for a total of $14500.0 while FARACI JOHN V, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on May 20 for $14376.0 with each share fetching $14.38.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), on the other hand, is trading around $93.53 with a market cap of $194.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $157.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at The Walt Disney Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 298,937 shares. Insider sales totaled 192,450 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.65M shares after the latest sales, with 6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.50% with a share float percentage of 1.80B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 3,583 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 134.19 million shares worth more than $19.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 112.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.23 billion and represent 6.22% of shares outstanding.