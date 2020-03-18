Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) a good stock to buy now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is -20.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.00 and a high of $158.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $99.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.57% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.35% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 3.05% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.65, the stock is -18.56% and -22.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.86 million and changing 7.64% at the moment leaves the stock -22.76% off its SMA200. IBM registered -23.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.98.

The stock witnessed a -29.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.53%, and is -14.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has around 352600 employees, a market worth around $108.72B and $77.15B in sales. and $77.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.26% and -32.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Business Machines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.94 with sales reaching $18.19B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Top Institutional Holders

2,642 institutions hold shares in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), with 860.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 58.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 887.54M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 58.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.44 million shares valued at $9.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the IBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 62.13 million shares valued at $8.33 billion to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 54.49 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $7.3 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 12.84 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Bene Robert F, the company’s VP, Controller. SEC filings show that Del Bene Robert F sold 1,175 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $140.38 per share for a total of $164952.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7891.0 shares.

International Business Machines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) sold a total of 1,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $151.24 per share for $177712.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9066.0 shares of the IBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) disposed off 1,175 shares at an average price of $150.82 for $177211.0. The insider now directly holds 10,241 shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -5.24% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -5.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.