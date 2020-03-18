Is Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is -27.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.58 and a high of $44.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.21% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 10.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is -22.06% and -25.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.69 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -28.55% off its SMA200. JCI registered -18.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.28.

The stock witnessed a -29.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.98%, and is -21.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $26.02B and $24.08B in sales. and $24.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 21.00 and Fwd P/E is 10.39. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.32% and -34.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $5.85B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

1,151 institutions hold shares in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 95.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 881.20M, and float is at 761.95M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 94.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 86.12 million shares valued at $3.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the JCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 64.1 million shares valued at $2.61 billion to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 50.38 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $2.05 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 33.82 million with a market value of $1.38 billion.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliver George, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Oliver George sold 22,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $36.86 per share for a total of $823847.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Oliver George (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 22,086 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $39.71 per share for $877112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, Oliver George (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 21,982 shares at an average price of $40.99 for $901042.0. The insider now directly holds 996,417 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) is -26.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.68% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.