Is there a cornucopia of returns in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) And International Paper Company (IP)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) shares are -60.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.94% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.90% and -58.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the APLE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 17, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the APLE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.25. The forecasts give the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.71% or 36.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, down -2.60% from $0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 724,832 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 101,288. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 694,378 and 85,616 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bunting Glenn W Jr, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $110321.0 at $11.03 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 APLE shares valued at $11151.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $11.15 per share. KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) bought 5,000 shares at $11.90 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $59494.0 while Hugh Redd, (Director) bought 3,000 shares on Mar 03 for $38759.0 with each share fetching $12.92.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), on the other hand, is trading around $33.49 with a market cap of $14.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at International Paper Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 352,851 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,321 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.04M shares after the latest sales, with 41.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 391.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Paper Company having a total of 1,169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.84 million shares worth more than $2.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 37.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.