Is there a cornucopia of returns in CarGurus Inc. (CARG) And Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares are -46.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.62% or $1.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.20% and -25.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the CARG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CARG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.45. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.16.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.80% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.55, up 14.90% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 536 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,310,331 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,053,749. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 634,513 and 929,359 in purchases and sales respectively.

Steinert Langley, a CEO and Chairman at the company, sold 987 shares worth $20066.0 at $20.33 per share on Mar 13. The CEO and Chairman had earlier sold another 12,006 CARG shares valued at $244082.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $20.33 per share. Steinert Langley (CEO and Chairman) sold 12,006 shares at $20.54 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $246603.0 while Steinert Langley, (CEO and Chairman) sold 987 shares on Mar 11 for $20273.0 with each share fetching $20.54.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), on the other hand, is trading around $20.18 with a market cap of $4.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Virtu Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 322,732 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,427 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 30.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 118.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virtu Financial Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP with over 40.06 million shares worth more than $640.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP held 33.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the investment firm holding over 16.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $269.92 million and represent 14.08% of shares outstanding.