Is there a cornucopia of returns in Cigna Corporation (CI) And Novartis AG (NVS)

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) shares are -24.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.92% or $4.4 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.58% and -29.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, Mizuho recommended the CI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on December 11, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the CI stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $155.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $250.19. The forecasts give the Cigna Corporation stock a price target range of $288.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $181.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.15% or 14.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to $4.31, up from the $3.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $18.54, up 10.60% from $17.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.35 and $4.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $20.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 178,778 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 177,822. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,494 and 124,182 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURABITO JOHN M, a EVP, HR & Services at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $1.05 million at $210.00 per share on Mar 04. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 22,582 CI shares valued at $4.26 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $188.54 per share. Jones Nicole S (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,993 shares at $182.85 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $730120.0 while Manders Matthew G, (President, Strategy & Solution) sold 3,969 shares on Mar 02 for $725732.0 with each share fetching $182.85.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), on the other hand, is trading around $76.95 with a market cap of $216.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $102.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.30% with a share float percentage of 2.35B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novartis AG having a total of 1,259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 25.47 million shares worth more than $2.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 25.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.